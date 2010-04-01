Booted Condé Nast Editors Flee To The Web

Pilar Guzman is taking her mum-sense to the Internet.

So what have all those laid off Condé Nast magazine editors been up to recently?Well, one of them got obsessed with eggs, according to this long piece New York Times piece by former Good Housekeeping editor Dominique Browning. It’s titled “Losing It.” She’s also writing a book.



But others are starting their own Web ventures. John Koblin at the New York Observer called up Pilar Guzman, former editor of Conde’s mum magazine Cookie, which shuttered in October. She is looking for investors for her new site: momfilter.com. It’s a “lifestyle site for the modern mum,” Koblin reports. She is working on it with another Cookie editor, Yolanda Edwards.

Deborah Needleman, the editor of Condé’s hip shelter magazine Domino, which folded in January 2009, is working on a commerce site with Huffington Post co-founder Ken Lerer.

Why couldn’t the ladies use their Internet savvy while they were at Condé? Well, Pilar said Cookie could have survived if the company took the magazine’s site seriously. “We had sort of a limited capability of what we could do online, as I’m sure you’re well aware,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.