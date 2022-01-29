People who are boosted against COVID-19 will be exempt from San Francisco’s mask mandate in certain group settings

A young girl wears a face mask while shopping in a store. ~UserGI15613517/Getty Images

People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster are exempt from San Francisco’s mask mandate.

In December, city officials nixed the exemption for full-vaccinated individuals.

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received a booster dose will soon be exempt from the city-wide mask mandate in San Francisco in certain group settings, city officials this week announced.

Most places across the US ditched or rolled back mask mandates in the spring of 2021 once cases dipped following the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, even though some experts warned it was too soon. But some states and cities reinstated them to varying degrees later in the year as the Omicron variant drove a record spike of COVID-19 infections in the US.

San Francisco in December elected to suspend mask exemptions for vaccinated people, which were permitted by state law. But beginning February 1, people who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination can shed the mask in certain environments like gyms and office spaces.

“San Francisco is reinstating the mask exemption that was in place under state law – before the Omicron surge,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a tweet. “Starting Feb. 1, masks may be removed indoors for offices, gyms, and other settings with 100% full vaccination and up to date booster shots when eligible.”

In a news release announcing the change, the city said the “public should be mindful that people in some settings may not be fully vaccinated or boosted and so should use good judgment when attending gatherings or events.”

Breed added: “With 82% of our residents fully vaccinated, we are once again at a place where we can ease the mask requirements.”

Everyone age 12 years or older is eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In accordance with California state policy, the mask mandate will remain in effect for individuals regardless of vaccination status in venues such as schools, retail stores, and bars and restaurants, according to a report from SFGate.

The softening of the mask mandate for fully vaccinated and boosted individuals pertains to group gatherings in places including workout classes and religious gatherings, SFGate reported.