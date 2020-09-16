'Boost Your Super' is an online tool topping up your superannuation every time you shop. Here's how it works.

Online shopping can now help to top your super up. (Jan Woita, picture alliance via Getty Images)

Online platform ‘Boost Your Super’ makes super contributions on behalf of its users every time they shop.

Working like a cashback rewards program, the tool puts the money back into a nominated super account.

It has partnered with online marketplaces from eBay to The Iconic, as well as retailers like Dan Murphys.

Four in five Australians are shopping online, but very few would guess they could top up their super in the process.

However, as Australians raid their retirement savings and many leave themselves with nothing, it’s an idea whose idea may have come in the form of online platform ‘Boost Your Super’.

“There’s no catch, you pay exactly the same amount you would when buying items without [it],” founder Ngoya Pepela said.

“In fact, sometimes you actually pay less because we also notify members about special deals retailers are offering.”

Essentially working the same way as a cashback program, the free tool simply puts the amount back into your nominated super account to grow for your retirement.

Having partnered with retailers, Australians can take advantage of the scheme when they shop at 480 different chains and platforms including the Book Depository, eBay, Dan Murphy’s, The Iconic and Coles.

In addition, 1% of the commission goes to charity Make-A-Wish.

Through the power of compounding, financial educator Paridhi Jain says the savings add up by the time most Australians will be able to access the funds.

“Anything that can help you add some small contributions to your super is going to help you in the longer term,” Jain said.

“If someone in their 20s or 30s started contributing an extra few hundred dollars to their super every year, by the time they retire in their 60s those additional contributions could be worth tens of thousands of dollars.”

At a time when the federal government is considering postponing the 12% superannuation guarantee — employers contribute 9.5% currently — the extra contributions may make all the difference.

