Boost your Mac's functionality with this app bundle

Macs are incredible computers, but you can’t tap into their full potential straight out of the box. Fortunately, there’s the World’s First Lifetime Mac Bundle, delivering ten of the top-rated Mac apps from the App Store for a fraction of the retail price. From password protectors to photo editing software, this bundle has you covered – plus, with lifetime access, you’re guaranteed full access to all the apps (including major updates) for life!

Here’s a few app highlights:

Sticky Password Premium Lifetime Subscription: Never again will you struggle with remembering complex passwords. This handy app protects your digital self by generating strong, encrypted passwords for all your accounts that are managed by your own master password.

Biff Lifetime License: The non-designer’s best friend, Biff is a vector graphics app that lets you create graphics for websites, flyers, and the like from easy-to-use templates.

Hands Off! Lifetime License: True privacy is hard to come by in today’s digital world. Thankfully, Hands Off! controls the access web apps have to your networks and disks, so they can’t read, store, or erase your private info without your knowledge.

The World’s First Lifetime Mac Bundle usually retails for $1,629 AUD, but you can get it on sale for just $50 AUD [$39 USD] for a limited time only!

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.