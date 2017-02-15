Boost your job hunting chances with these optimised resume templates

The job market is notoriously tough to navigate these days, so you need every advantage you can get to stand out from the crowd. Pick up these 25 resume templates from Spicy Resumes, and you can make sure your resume will be making a splash with recruiters anywhere.

With these Photoshop-optimised templates, you can easily craft a resume that’s designed to grab a hiring manager’s attention. Spicy Resumes’ files are vibrant, streamlined, and simple to edit, so you don’t have to worry about designing an attention-grabbing resume from the ground up. (Please do note Photoshop is required to edit these templates.)

Take the first step towards your next career with Spicy Resumes’ set of 25 optimised templates, now only $33 AUD [$25 USD] — that’s 85% off the usual retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.