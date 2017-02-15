Boost your job hunting chances with these optimised resume templates

The job market is notoriously tough to navigate these days, so you need every advantage you can get to stand out from the crowd. Pick up these 25 resume templates from Spicy Resumes, and you can make sure your resume will be making a splash with recruiters anywhere.
With these Photoshop-optimised templates, you can easily craft a resume that’s designed to grab a hiring manager’s attention. Spicy Resumes’ files are vibrant, streamlined, and simple to edit, so you don’t have to worry about designing an attention-grabbing resume from the ground up. (Please do note Photoshop is required to edit these templates.)
Take the first step towards your next career with Spicy Resumes’ set of 25 optimised templates, now only $33 AUD [$25 USD] — that’s 85% off the usual retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
