Boost your brain power with this mentally stimulating audio

Staying focused can be a bit of a challenge in today’s distraction-filled world. Fortunately, Brain.fm is here to help you tune out the chatter and get the job done. Using cutting-edge research, this service delivers music that’s proven to help you focus, so you can get more work done faster
Brain.fm was designed with years of neurological research in mind, and curates and streams specially designed tunes suited for work, study, and relaxation. You can stream for 30 minutes, an hour, or even indefinitely. No matter how long you choose, Brain.fm will keep pumping out audio designed to enhance your mental activity.
Get a lifetime subscription to Brain.fm for just $53.16 AUD [$39 USD], and save 80% off its regular price. Be sure to check out other subscription plans for other options.
