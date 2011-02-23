How To Get An Amazing WiFi Signal In Your Backyard

You can now eliminate wireless dead spots inside your home or office with Hawking Technology’s Outdoor Smart Repeater (HOW2R1). Receive any Wi-Fi signal and boost the signal five times the distance of a standard Wireless-G network.



The Outdoor Smart Repeater features a heavy-duty, waterproof design so it can even be set up outside. It’s an ideal solution for an office complex, large home, marine dock and RV park. For more information on the Hawking Outdoor Smart Repeater, visit www.hawkingtech.com.

At CES 2011, Smallbiztechnology.com checked out Hawking Technology’s Outdoor Smart Repeater.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

