Boone Pickens: Why Oil Ain't Going Nowhere But $150

Legendary oil man Boone Pickens was short oil at $100, but on CNBC this morning he was the first to admit that he blew that call. Now, however, he’s long, and this time, he’s sure he’s right. He also has the solution to the energy crisis:



Becky Quick: WE’RE JOINED BY RIGHT NOW IS BOONE PICKENS.IT’S THE PERFECT TIME TO BE HERE TALKING WITH YOU. OIL PRICES TOUCHING ABOVE $127 A BARREL. WHAT DO YOU THINK OF WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH PRICES RIGHT NOW?

Boone Pickens: THEY’RE GOING UP.

Quick: DO YOU THINK THEY’LL CONTINUE TO CLIMB?

Pickens: THEY’VE GOT TO GO UP BECAUSE THE PEOPLE THAT HAVE THE OIL WANT IT TO GO UP. THEY’RE RUNNING OUT OF OIL. THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE 85 MILLION BARRELS A DAY IS ALL THE WORLD CAN PRODUCE. THE DEMAND IS 87 MILLION. IT’S THAT SIMPLE. IT DOESN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE VALUE OF THE DOLLAR. IT’S A FACT OF SUPPLY AND DEMAND. THAT’S IT.

Quick: WE HAD A GENTLEMEN ON EARLIER THIS MORNING, DR. ROBERT HIRSCH A BIG BELIEVER IN PEAK OIL. ARE YOU OF THE SAME OPINION, WE’VE RUB OUT AND THERE’S NO MORE TO GET.

Pickens: YOU’RE NOT RUNNING OUT, YOU HAVE OIL. BUT YOU CAN’T GET IT ABOVE 85 BILLION. THE RUSSIANS ARE STARTING TO DECLINE. THE SAUDIS CLAIM THEY HAVE MORE OIL, THEY DON’T. THE PRESIDENT WASTED HIS TIME TO GO THERE AND SAY GIVE US MORE OIL. THEY’VE GIVING ALL THE OIL CAN AND STACKING UP THE MONEY AS FAST AS THEY CAN STACK IT UP. WE ARE NOW PAYING OUT $600 BILLION A YEAR FOR OIL.

Quick: AMERICA IS?

Pickens: YES, IT’S FOUR TIMES THE COST OF THE IRAQI WAR AND NOT ONE OF THE POLITICIANS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT HAS ANYTHING TO SAY ABOUT IT. I DON’T KNOW WHETHER THEY DON’T KNOW IT OR DON’T WANT TO MENTION IT.

Quick: WHAT DO YOU THINK SHOULD BE DONE?

Pickens: ONLY ONE FUEL IN THE UNITED STATES THAT CAN COMPETE WITH OIL, CAN REDUCE THE IMPORTS. ONLY ONE. IT’S NATURAL GAS. NO OTHERS CAN DO IT. TALK ABOUT ETHANOL, IT’S A JOKE. ETHANOL WILL NEVER AMOUNT TO MORE THAN AT THE MOST 5% OF ALL THE OIL USED OR FUEL USED IN THE UNITED STATES, BUT THE ONLY FUEL THAT CAN BACK OUT THE IMPORTS SENIOR NATURAL GAS. AND YOU COULD BACK OUT, I HAVE A WAY TO DO IT, AND IT’S LEGITIMATE. IT CAN HAPPEN. AND YOU CAN REDUCE IMPORTS BY 40%.

Quick: YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY? YOUR COMPANY FOR USING NATURAL GAS FOR VEHICLES?

Pickens: NO, I’M NOT WEAVING CLEAN ENERGY IN HERE. THIS IS BIG. THIS IS FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS HOW YOU GET OFF OF THE IMPORTS OF OIL, YOU’VE GOT TO DO IT WITH A NATURAL RESOURCE WITHIN OUR OWN BOUNDARIES, AN ABUNDANT ONE WHERE YOU’VE GOT THESE COMPANIES, THESE E & P COMPANIES, CHESAPEAKE, SAN RIDGE, CONTINENTAL, DOWN THE LIST, EXCO ARE ALL FINDING MORE NATURAL GAS THAEN THAN THEY’RE PRODUCING. THEY HAVE THOUSANDS OF LOCATIONS TO DRILL AND PLENTY OF NATURAL GAS.

Quick: COULD WE FLIP A SWITCH AS A NATION AND SWITCH OVER TO MORE NATURAL GAS? Pickens: IT’S A TWO-STEP. WIND IS A BIG FACTOR. THE GOVERNMENT DID A STUDY ON WIND IN APRIL OF ’07 WHICH CLEARLY SHOWS THAT YOU CAN SWITCH. YOU CAN PUT YOUR ADDITIONS TO POWER GENERATION ON WIND. WHICH WOULD BE 20%, 20% OF THE POWER IN THE UNITED STATES, WHICH WOULD BE ABOUT 200 — 200,000 MEGAWATTS IS WHAT IT WOULD BE. WHEN YOU DO THAT, YOU CAN TAKE NATURAL GAS OUT OF POWER GENERATION. WHEN YOU TAKE IT OUT, IT CAN GO TO TRANSPORTATION FUEL. AND WHEN IT DOES, YOU’LL REDUCE IMPORTS BY 40%.

Quick: YOU’RE NOT JUST TALKING. YOU’RE NOT A LOT OF HOT AIR HERE, BUT SOMEBODY PUTTING YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS. LAST WEEK TALKING ABOUT 657 WIND TURBINES YOU BOUGHT FROM GENERAL ELECTRIC.

Pickens: THE BIGGEST ORDER EVER PLACED.

Quick: TO BUILD THE LARGEST WIND FARM IN THE NATION.

Pickens: TAMPA IS GOING TO BE THE WIND CAPITAL OF THE WORLD.

Quick: AND YOU TALK ABOUT THAT. YOU TALK ABOUT OTHER WAYS. YOU SAID THERE WERE TWO THINGS THE NATION NEEDS TO DO TO SWITCH OVER TO NATURAL GAS. WHAT’S THE SECOND?

Pickens: YOU’VE GOT TO GET INTO SOLAR. WE HAVE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT WE DEVELOPED INTERNALLY IN AMERICA AND NOT IMPORT ALL THIS CRUDE OIL. BUT $600 BILLION A YEAR IN 10 WE’LL BE BROKE. I THINK THE $600 BILLION IS AT $100 OIL. IF YOU HAVE $150 OIL, YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT 900 BILLION DOLLARS.

Quick: IS THAT WHERE YOU THINK OIL PRICES ARE HEADING TO?

Pickens: I THINK YOU’RE GOING TO GO TO 150.

Quick: THIS YEAR?

Pickens: I THINK WE WILL.

Quick: IS THERE NOTHING THAT CAN BRING ENERGY PRICES BACK DOWN.

Pickens: WHY WOULD THEY BRING THEM BACK DOWN? WE’RE IMPORTING SO MUCH. WE’RE CRIPPLED AS FAR AS ENERGY IS CONCERNED. WE’VE ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN AND THE OWN REASON THIS HAPPENED IS BECAUSE OF LACK OF LEADERSHIP.

Quick: THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO SAY THAT PART OF THIS IS DRIVEN BY SPECULATORS WHO HAVE GOTTEN IN, PEOPLE NEVER IN OIL BEFORE.

Pickens: THAT DOESN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT. IT’S 85 MILLION BARRELS IS ALL THEY HAVE AND THE WORLD IS USING MORE THAN THAT. 5 MILLION BARRELS A DAY IS WHAT THE WORLD CONSUMES. WE NEED MORE OIL THAN 5 MILLION BARRELS, IS THE WORLD DOES.

Quick: THE LAST TIME WE TALKED TO YOU, THE TIME BEFORE THAT WHEN YOU CAME ON TO TALK ABOUT OIL PRICES, I THOUGHT YOU HAD GONE SHORT OIL PRICES AT THAT POINT.

Pickens: WE WERE SHORT AND TRIED TO BE VERY CLEVER IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR AND WE MISSED IT. AND BUT WE’RE RIGHT NOW.

Quick: SO YOU’RE LONG OIL PRICES RIGHT NOW.

Pickens: ALL OF OUR FUNDS ARE IN THE BLACK. WE’RE MAKING MONEY.

Quick: ARE YOU LONG ON NATURAL GAS PRICES, AS WELL?

Pickens: YES, WE ARE LONG ON NATURAL GAS.

Quick: ROSS PEROT JR. WAS JUST WITH US AND HE SAID HE THINKS NATURAL GAS PRICES ARE AT FAIR PRICES RIGHT NOW AND OIL PRICES WOULD BE FAIRER AROUND $70. I DID DEFER TO YOU. HE SAID BOONE WILL BE ON AND TELL YOU WHERE IT’S REALLY GOING.

Pickens: I DON’T THINK THERE’S ANY DOUBLE. ROSS PEROT JR. IS A SMART GUY. SO THAT’S HIS OPINION. AND HAVE I MINE. I HAVE MORE EXPERIENCE THAN ROSS PEROT JR. I’M ABOUT 30 YEARS OLDER THAN HE IS.

Quick: AND THAT’S WHY IT MAY BE SO ASTOUNDING FOR PEOPLE TO HEAR YOU TALKING ABOUT HOW WE HAVE TO MOVE TO SOLAR AND WIND AND NATURAL GAS BECAUSE YOUR WHOLE LIFE, YOU’VE BEEN KNOWN AS AN OIL MAN.

Pickens: I KNOW BUT WE DON’T HAVE THE RESOURCES IN AMERICA TO TAKE CARE OF THE NORTH KOREA PROBLEM HERE. SO WE HAVE TO GET SMART ON HOW WE’RE GOING TO HANDLE IT. YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO GO TO WIND, SOLAR AND CLEAN UP THE COAL. WE HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF OIL, NOT MUCH. THEY’RE NOT GOING TO OPEN UP ANWAR. THAT ISN’T GOING TO HAPPEN. YOU KNOW, IT’S A — WE HAVE TO FIGURE IT OUT. WE HAVE NOT DONE THAT. YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT REDUCING TAXES ON GASOLINE FOR THE SUMMER? IS THAT AN ENERGY PLAN? HELL, NO, IT’S NOT AN ENERGY PLAN. IT’S NO PLAN AT ALL. YOU KNOW, IT’S AMAZING TO ME WHAT POLITICIANS FOCUS ON . THEY OUGHT TO STEP BACK AND LOOK AT $600 BILLION A YEAR THAT IT’S COSTING THIS COUNTRY TO BUY OIL.

Quick: YOU SOUND PRETTY FRUSTRATED WITH WASHINGTON RIGHT NOW. I KNOW YOU MAKE A LOT OF TRIPS TO WASHINGTON . PEOPLE THERE TELL US THEY TALK TO YOU ALL THE TIME. IS ANYBODY HEARING YOUR MESSAGE?

Pickens: THEY DON’T HEAR ME. YOU analysed IT PERFECTLY. NOBODY PAYS ANY ATTENTION TO ME. I KNOW WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT THOUGH.

Quick: WHY IS THAT?

Pickens: ARE POLITICIANS JUST NOT READY TO SUCK UP AND realise — I STILL SAY POLITICIANS, WHAT THEY THINK IS GETTING ABOUT RE-ELECTED OR GETTING ELECTED, NOT THINKING ABOUT HOW TO SOLVE THE PROBLEMS FOR ENERGY IN AMERICA. THIS IS GOING TO BE A HUGE ISSUE BEFORE YOU GET TO THE NOVEMBER ELECTION DAY.

Quick: A HUGE ISSUE BEFORE WE GET TO NOVEMBER. IS THERE ANY CANDIDATE WHO YOU THINK IS SITTING UP AND LISTENING.

Pickens: ON ENERGY? I HAVEN’T HEARD ANYBODY SAY ANYTHING THAT’S IMPRESSED ME THEY KNOW MUCH ABOUT IT.

Pickens: THE ONLY WAY I SEE THAT OIL DOESN’T CONTINUE TO RISE IF WE HAD A GLOBAL RECESSION IS WHERE IT STOPS AND THAT WILL HAPPEN AT SOME POINT, BUT I DON’T SEE THE CHINESE STUMBLING UNTIL AFTER THE OLYMPICS

First Solar (FSLR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.