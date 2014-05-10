T. Boone Pickens Sent Dr. Dre The Most Amazing Tweet, Welcoming Him To The 1%

Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, who Forbes’ claims fell out of its billionaires list even though he’s given about $US1 billion to charity, just welcomed Dr. Dre to the 1%.

OK, we love Pickens on Twitter. He’s great. But this is just ridiculous because Dr. Dre was already in the 1%.

This isn’t the first time Pickens has Tweeted something very funny at a rapper. His earlier Tweet to Canadian rapper Drake is widely considered to be one of the greatest Tweets of all time.

Apple is said to be in talks to acquire Beats Electronics, the maker of popular Beats headphones, for $US3.2 billion. Dr. Dre, the founder, stands to make a ton of money if the deal goes through.

