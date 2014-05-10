T. Boone Pickens Sent Dr. Dre The Most Amazing Tweet, Welcoming Him To The 1%

Julia La Roche

Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, who Forbes’ claims fell out of its billionaires list even though he’s given about $US1 billion to charity, just welcomed Dr. Dre to the 1%.

OK, we love Pickens on Twitter. He’s great. But this is just ridiculous because Dr. Dre was already in the 1%.

This isn’t the first time Pickens has Tweeted something very funny at a rapper. His earlier Tweet to Canadian rapper Drake is widely considered to be one of the greatest Tweets of all time.

Drake t boone pickensTwitter

Apple is said to be in talks to acquire Beats Electronics, the maker of popular Beats headphones, for $US3.2 billion. Dr. Dre, the founder, stands to make a ton of money if the deal goes through.

