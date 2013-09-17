Boone Pickens Tweet-Shames Reporter Who Called Him Out For No Longer Being A Billionaire

Rob Wile
Boone pickensREUTERS/David McNewEnergy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens takes part in a panel discussion titled ‘The End of Energy Scarcity?’ at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2013.

Today we learned that Pickens is no longer a billionaire — he only has $US950 to his name, according to Forbes.

And last week, Pickens responded to a Sports Illustrated alleging various NCAA infractions occurred at Oklahoma State University, to which Pickens is the largest donor.

At least one pundit thinks T. Boone Pickens has had a rough seven days.

This morning, ESPN’s Darren Rovell couldn’t resist calling him out on Twitter.

Pickens was swift to respond:

To be sure, some of that charity has gone to OSU’s athletic program, though Pickens has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

But the Pickens Foundation website confirms that those donations represent just one portion of what he’s given.

Thus, a worthy response.

