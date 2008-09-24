T Boone Blows Up

Wind enthusiast and energy investor T. Boone Pickens is out $270 million after several of his hedge funds plummeted after the commodity bust earlier this month. Two of Pickens’ funds, the first focused on energy stocks, the second on commodities, are down 30% and 84% respectively. WSJ:



All in, the funds have lost around $1 billion this year, a figure that includes $270 million of personal losses. “It’s my toughest run in 10 years,” said Mr. Pickens, a former geologist who earned billions by building an oil company and investing in energy. “We missed the turn in the market, there’s nothing fun about it.”

Until lately, money had gushed from Mr. Pickens’s trading desk as energy prices climbed. His energy-stock fund, which started the year at $2 billion, has returned a compounded annual return of 37% over seven years, according to an investor. The commodity fund, which started the year at about $600 million, has had similar strong performance. That fund relies heavily on borrowed money, resulting in the deeper losses.

But don’t think for a second that the huge loss has Pickens any less bullish on energy prices. The downturn, says Pickens, was a result of dislocation in the financial markets. Long-term, prices have nowhere to go but up:

Mr. Pickens argues that the recent falloff in energy prices in large part is due to dislocations in financial markets, which forced a range of investors to sell holdings to raise cash. “I’m not willing to accept that [the downturn] was due to a global slowdown” reducing energy demand, he says. “When there’s deleveraging in markets it will affect everything.”

Unless there’s a deep, global economic downturn, he says, oil prices will head higher because oil demand will outpace supply by at least two million barrels over the next year. “Oil likely will finish the year around $120 or $125 a barrel.” Still, Mr. Pickens says he’s shifted his funds’ portfolios to a more neutral stance, to keep his losses in check. That means he hasn’t fully benefited as oil prices jumped in the past few days to $106.61 a barrel from about $90.

