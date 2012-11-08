T. BOONE PICKENS: Today Makes 'You Want To Cut Your Throat'

Photo: CNBC screenshot

During CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Maria Bartiromo asked T. Boone Pickens, who runs BP Capital Management, what he thinks about today’s sell off on Wall Street. The 84 year-old billionaire energy tycoon responded with, “You want to cut your throat. That’s the way I feel today.”



Anchor Bill Griffeth then chimed in, “Wait, you’re optimistic though.”

“I am. I am,” Pickens responded, adding, “I only want to cut my throat for an hour or two.”

As for the sell off today, Pickens believes the market was expecting a Romney win.

“I think the market thought Romney was going to win. That’s what happened. And they felt like it would be constructive for the market. He didn’t win. He lost and we’re back, you know, but that doesn’t mean you give up or anything like that. It’s figure out how you’re going to manage it and go forward,” he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

