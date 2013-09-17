22 Brilliant Insights On How To Succeed In Business From T. Boone Pickens

T. Boone Pickens certainly has a way with words and a knack for telling it like it is.
In fact, the 85 year-old energy tycoon/author of “The First Billion Is The Hardest” has a ton of catchy/easy to remember phrases about life and business.
They’re affectionately referred to by his family and staff members as “Boone-isms.”
We’ve compiled some of his business Boone-isms in the slides that follow from his website boonepickens.com.
These and other verbal gyms are often posted through his Twitter account @BoonePickens.
'Chief executives who themselves own few shares of their companies have no more feeling for the shareholders than they do for baboons in Africa.'
'I once told a friend, 'This is the kind of market that builds character.' He looked at me and said, 'If it gets any worse, you'll have more character than Abe Lincoln.'
'Be willing to make decisions. That's the most important quality in a good leader. Don't fall victim to what I call the 'ready-aim-aim-aim-aim' syndrome. You must be willing to fire.'
'Keep things informal. Talking is the natural way to do business. Writing is great for keeping records and putting down details, but talk generates ideas. Great things come from our luncheon meetings, which consist of a sandwich, a cup of soup, and a good idea or two. No martinis.'
'I have always believed that it's important to show a new look periodically. Predictability can lead to failure.'
'If you're on the right side of the issue, just keep driving until you hear glass breaking. Don't quit.'
'The thing where you throw the ball and catch the ball -- that's a pretty neat trick. I've done it a few times, but it's not something you can do consistently.'
