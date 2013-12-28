22 Brilliant Insights On How To Succeed In Business From T. Boone Pickens

T. Boone Pickens certainly has a way with words and a knack for telling it like it is.

In fact, the 85 year-old energy tycoon/author of “The First Billion Is The Hardest” has a ton of catchy/easy to remember phrases about life and business.

They’re affectionately referred to by his family and staff members as “Boone-isms.”

We’ve compiled some of his business Boone-isms in the slides that follow from his website boonepickens.com.

These and other verbal gems are often posted through his Twitter account @BoonePickens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.