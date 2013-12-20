10 American Industries That Are Going To Boom In The Next Decade

A decade ago, Google had not yet gone public, the Affordable Care Act wasn’t law, and no one saw big data coming. The job market was entirely different then, as it will be a decade from now.
A new data release from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics reveals which industries are going to grow the fastest between 2012 and 2022. Health care and technology, already giants today, are expected to keep up their rapid growth over the next decade. At the same time, manufacturing is expected to continue its rapid decline.
So if you’re looking ahead to the future, here are the industries that are going to boom.
Number employed in 2012: 125,800
Number projected in 2022: 164,400
Percentage growth: 30.6%
Why: Companies will always need janitorial, security, and maintenance services, which can't be outsourced to other countries or replaced by technology (at least not yet).
Number employed in 2012: 1,620,300
Number projected in 2022: 2,229,000
Percentage growth: 37.6%
Why: The ongoing tech boom means a growing demand for computer professionals.
Number employed in 2012: 1,151,400
Number projected in 2022: 1,673,700
Percentage growth: 45.4%
Why: Rising demand for health care means rising demand for the services surrounding it. Also, as the U.S. tries to reduce health care costs, more care is expected to take place in outpatient facilities.
Number employed in 2012: 1,311,400
Number projected in 2022: 2,022,900
Percentage growth: 54.3%
Why: This is another industry that will benefit from an ageing population, since families will need help navigating the state and government services available to them.
