10 American Industries That Are Going To Boom In The Next Decade

A decade ago, Google had not yet gone public, the Affordable Care Act wasn’t law, and no one saw big data coming. The job market was entirely different then, as it will be a decade from now.

A new data release from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics reveals which industries are going to grow the fastest between 2012 and 2022. Health care and technology, already giants today, are expected to keep up their rapid growth over the next decade. At the same time, manufacturing is expected to continue its rapid decline.

So if you’re looking ahead to the future, here are the industries that are going to boom.

Facilities support services Number employed in 2012: 125,800 Number projected in 2022: 164,400 Percentage growth: 30.6% Why: Companies will always need janitorial, security, and maintenance services, which can't be outsourced to other countries or replaced by technology (at least not yet). Computer systems design and related services Number employed in 2012: 1,620,300 Number projected in 2022: 2,229,000 Percentage growth: 37.6% Why: The ongoing tech boom means a growing demand for computer professionals. Management, scientific, and technical consulting services Number employed in 2012: 1,121,100 Number projected in 2022: 1,577,100 Percentage growth: 40.6% Why: Many tech giants like IBM, HP, and Xerox see the future of their businesses as providing consulting services. This trend is expected to increase over time. Outpatient, laboratory, and other ambulatory care services Number employed in 2012: 1,151,400 Number projected in 2022: 1,673,700 Percentage growth: 45.4% Why: Rising demand for health care means rising demand for the services surrounding it. Also, as the U.S. tries to reduce health care costs, more care is expected to take place in outpatient facilities. Individual and family services Number employed in 2012: 1,311,400 Number projected in 2022: 2,022,900 Percentage growth: 54.3% Why: This is another industry that will benefit from an ageing population, since families will need help navigating the state and government services available to them. Some jobs have a cost: The 15 Jobs That Are Most Damaging To Your Health

