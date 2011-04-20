A Quick Tour Of The World's Booming Farmland Markets

Farm workers drive cattle in Argentina’s Entre Rios province

Photo: AP

Farmland prices in the UK increased 13% in 2010 alone, according to the Knight Frank Farmland Index. High quality land is available at a fraction of the price in places like Argentina where farmland value went up 10% last year.Prices have been driven by a rising demand for land with sovereigns looking to secure their food supply and investors looking to diversify their portfolios.



Developing nations often perceive this sort of investing to be land grabbing and countries like Brazil have moved to restrict ownership. Economists like Robert Shiller even believe farmland could be the next bubble.

For those still interested in the asset though, there’s a lot of land for the taking. Read on to look at farmland values around the world.

