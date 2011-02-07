The 12 Global Megacities That Will Boom In The Next 15 Years

Urban populations passed rural populations for the first time in 2008. In coming decades the difference will grow extreme, with more and more people moving to cities.



Citi has identified a set of megacities that will boom due to this and other trends.

Although New York and Tokyo will remain the biggest cities in 2025, they are not listed among the megacities experiencing the most growth in terms of GDP, per capita GDP and population.

Most of those cities are in emerging markets, with a surprise appearance by London.

