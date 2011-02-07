The 12 Global Megacities That Will Boom In The Next 15 Years

Urban populations passed rural populations for the first time in 2008. In coming decades the difference will grow extreme, with more and more people moving to cities.
Citi has identified a set of megacities that will boom due to this and other trends.
Although New York and Tokyo will remain the biggest cities in 2025, they are not listed among the megacities experiencing the most growth in terms of GDP, per capita GDP and population.
Most of those cities are in emerging markets, with a surprise appearance by London.
GDP growth: +$206 billion
Population growth: +1 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$13,194
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$295 billion
Population growth: +3 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$20,869
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$315 billion
Population growth: +7 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$10,919
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$333 billion
Population growth: +4 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$19,459
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$186 billion
Population growth: +1 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$16,520
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$225 billion
Population growth: NA
Per capita GDP growth: +$21,429
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$385 billion
Population growth: +7 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$11,500
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$289 billion
Population growth: +1 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$18,866
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$459 billion
Population growth: +4 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$20,137
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$355 billion
Population growth: +3 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$14,950
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$394 billion
Population growth: +3 million
Per capita GDP growth: +$15,904
2025 projections by Citi.
GDP growth: +$256 billion
Population growth: NA
Per capita GDP growth: +$29,568
2025 projections by Citi.
