The 12 Global Megacities That Will Boom In The Next 15 Years

Mamta Badkar, Gus Lubin
Urban populations passed rural populations for the first time in 2008. In coming decades the difference will grow extreme, with more and more people moving to cities.

Citi has identified a set of megacities that will boom due to this and other trends.

Although New York and Tokyo will remain the biggest cities in 2025, they are not listed among the megacities experiencing the most growth in terms of GDP, per capita GDP and population.

Most of those cities are in emerging markets, with a surprise appearance by London.

#12 Rio de Janeiro

GDP growth: +$206 billion

Population growth: +1 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$13,194

2025 projections by Citi.

#11 Guangzhou

GDP growth: +$295 billion

Population growth: +3 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$20,869

2025 projections by Citi.

#10 Delhi

GDP growth: +$315 billion

Population growth: +7 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$10,919

2025 projections by Citi.

#9 Beijing

GDP growth: +$333 billion

Population growth: +4 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$19,459

2025 projections by Citi.

#8 Hong Kong

GDP growth: +$186 billion

Population growth: +1 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$16,520

2025 projections by Citi.

#7 Moscow

GDP growth: +$225 billion

Population growth: NA

Per capita GDP growth: +$21,429

2025 projections by Citi.

#6 Mumbai

GDP growth: +$385 billion

Population growth: +7 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$11,500

2025 projections by Citi.

#5 Buenos Aires

GDP growth: +$289 billion

Population growth: +1 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$18,866

2025 projections by Citi.

#4 Shanghai

GDP growth: +$459 billion

Population growth: +4 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$20,137

2025 projections by Citi.

#3 Mexico City

GDP growth: +$355 billion

Population growth: +3 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$14,950

2025 projections by Citi.

#2 Sao Paulo

GDP growth: +$394 billion

Population growth: +3 million

Per capita GDP growth: +$15,904

2025 projections by Citi.

#1 London

GDP growth: +$256 billion

Population growth: NA

Per capita GDP growth: +$29,568

2025 projections by Citi.

As for the distant future, expect the (once) emerging markets to boom even more

