This Company Will Let You Eat Your Instagram Photos

It used to be that incessantly adding filters to pics of whatever you were eating was the only way to combine Instagram and food.

Not anymore.

Mint Digital, a company that created Stickygram to turn your Instagram photos into fridge magnets and Projecteo to make mini projectors for your Instagrams, has launched Boomf to print your pics onto marshmallows.

Yup, you can now eat your Instagrams. Mint Digital has offices in both London and New York City, but, unfortunately, it’s only shipping the printed treats to the UK for now.

It costs £12 (about $US19.50) to have nine Instagram photos delivered to you as sweet 4cm by 4cm edible squares.

Martin Bryant of TheNextWeb, where we found this story, insists that they taste just like regular marshmallows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.