Boomers Are Saving Hundreds Per Year By Living In 'Net-Zero' Homes

Gen Xers and Yers aren’t the only proponents of the green movement.Boomers in active adult communities are now purchasing energy-saving “net-zero” houses from Shea Homes, reports the Arizona Republic’s Ryan Randazzo.



The homes—which range from $180,000 to $700,000, all features included—are available in Peoria and Phoenix, Ariz., as well as in California, Florida, Nevada and Washington.

Some of the energy efficient features include insulated walls that repel summer heat, energy-saving air-conditioners, and compact-fluorescent light bulbs. Shea Homes partners with SolarCity for the solar panels.

However, Rick Andreen, president of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, told Randazzo homeowners will still have to pay basic utility fees.

For example, basic fees for customers of Arizona Public Service Co., cost about $8.55 a month, totaling to about $100 per year.

Plus, the overall effectiveness of the homes depend on how the resident uses it: installing a swimming pool or fountain, for example, won’t exactly curb energy costs.

If buying a net-zero home is out of reach, here are six energy-saving tips to try at home, per YM Contributor Brandon Ballenger:

-Don’t pre-rinse dishes

-Maintain your appliances (ex: check lint traps, change A/C filters).

-Use pots and pans with flat bottoms that fit the burners.

-Minimize opening/closing of oven and fridge doors.

-Use power strips.

-Get energy-efficient bulbs.

