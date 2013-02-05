Boomer Esiason Said Beyoncé Caused Two Power Outages During Her Rehearsals

Photo: CBS screencap

The exact cause of the Super Bowl blackout is not known yet, but there are tons of theories out there.Boomer Esiason said on his radio show this morning that he was told that Beyoncé caused two power outages at the Superdome during her rehearsals. Esiason describes what happened:



“The interesting thing is, about five or six minutes prior to I guess the breaker going, where our radio booth was up on the seventh floor, we were almost at the ceiling of the dome, and Kevin says to me, ‘Man, do you hear that buzzing?’ And I took my headset off and there was this like electrical buzz sound coming from the ceiling. This was after halftime, it was after Beyonce.”

Here’s the kicker:

“And by the way, Beyoncé blew the electric in the Superdome twice, I’m told, during her rehearsals during the week.”

The NFL, however, is denying that Beyoncé’s performance was the cause of the outage. Roger Goodell told CBS, “That is not the case on anything we have at this point.” And a Superdome power company official told CBS that Beyoncé’s performance was actually powered by generated power, “which means it was not our [Superdome’s power company] grid at all. In fact, during the halftime show, we had a drop in power.”

