Finally, US Employers Ready To Start Creating Jobs Again

Joe Weisenthal
manpower

Here’s good news from temp staffing firm Manpower, which just completed its latest employment and staffing survey.

American businesses, they say, are ready to start creating new jobs. The cuts are over, and though they won’t be going hog-wild adding new workers, they are going to go out there and find some.

As you can see form the chart, the outlook in the US is for job creation in the beginning of the new year.

Most of the rest of the world is growing, too, although check out the nightmare in Ireland, Spain, and Japan.

Our neighbours to the north are rebounding very nicely

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

China, still motoring along

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

Hong Kong, sharply coming out of recession

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

Japan, on the other hand, continues to be a basket case

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

France, also not showing much robustness, but then, things have been pretty steady there.

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

Ireland continues to be a total trainwreck

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

Italy is Italy

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

Spain is another basket case, a la Ireland

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

And the UK, if they're lucky, just might get back to even

Source: Manpower Employment Global Outlook Survey

