Bing! Microsoft Adds Facebook, Twitter Statuses To Search Results

Microsoft (MSFT) will soon integrate Twitter and Facebook status messages into Bing search results.



You care because that’s something Google (GOOG) doesn’t do yet. (Though sources tell Kara Swisher it will soon).

We’ve been expecting Microsoft to pipe-in Twitter since Bing began experimenting with the service in July. Word broke earlier this month that Twitter was in talks with Google and Microsoft about licensing its data stream.

That Facebook status updates — or at least the ones users choose to make public — will appear in Bing search results is news, first reported by BoomTown‘s Kara Swisher.

She writes that Microsoft online boss Qi Lu will announce the integrations later today at Web 2.0.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.