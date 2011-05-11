BOOM: March Trade Deficit Worse Than Expectations, Largest Since Last June

More GDP gouging news…



The March trade deficit came in at $48.2 billion, which is worse than $47 billion expected.

It’s the widest since last June, and it’s up from last month’s revised $45.4 billion.

The full report is here.

One interesting note, that’s especially pertinent given yesterday’s blowout surplus number from China:

The goods deficit with China decreased from $18.8 billion in February to $18.1 billion in March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.