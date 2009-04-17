BOOM! John Madden Retiring From NBC

Longtime and beloved NFL colour commentator John Madden is retiring, according to NBC.



Madden, who began his career at CBS but most recently had been part of NBC’s team in the Sunday Night Football booth with Al Michaels, sat down with NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol yesterday and informed him of the decision.

Ebersol, according to USA Today, has previously said Cris Collinsworth would replace Madden but there was no official word on that yet.

His statement:

“It’s time. I’m 73 years old. My 50th wedding anniversary is this fall. I have two great sons and their families and my five grandchildren are at an age now when they know when I’m home and, more importantly, when I’m not…

“It’s been such a great ride… the NFL has been my life for more than 40 years, it has been my passion – it still is. I appreciate all of the people who are and were such an important part of the most enjoyable, most fun anyone could have… that great life with the teams, the players, the coaches, the owners, the League… my broadcasting partners Pat and Al… the production people and the fans…is still great… it’s still fun and that’s what it makes it hard and that’s why it took me a few months to make a decision.



“I still love every part of it – the travel, the practices, the game film, the games, seeing old friends and meeting new people… but I know this is the right time.”

