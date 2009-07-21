BOOM: Investors Love "Signs Of Stabilizations"

The NASDAQ might very well book its 10th straight winning day, as investors are generally loving what they’re hearing from earnings. Granted, this quarter is terrible — seriously, that Caterpillar report was ugly — but everyone’s talking about “signs of stabilisation” and slightly better outlooks for the second half, and that’s all it’s taking to get investors buying stocks.



The Dow is one strong day from breaking 9,000 again.

Other companies with kind-of-OK results include DuPont (DD) and United Technology (UTX) — though they’re not even seeing much of a recovery in 2010.

