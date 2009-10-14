BOOM: Intel Soars After Monster Quarter

Update: After originally being halted, the stock is now up 6% post-market.



Original post: This is a great way to kick off earnings season. Intel (INTC) just beat on earnings, revenue, margins, and lifted its outlook for Q4.

Specifically, the $.33 EPS was far above $.28 in estimated EPS.

On revenue, the $9.4 billion easily surpassed the $9.04 billion analyst consensus. Plus, you have to bear in mind that the company had already been ramping up its estimates starting in August.

This augurs well for the bulls, particularly since the big problem so far has been the lack of top-line spark, even when good earnings are delivered.

—-

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today reported third-quarter revenue of $9.4 billion. The company reported operating income of $2.6 billion, net income of $1.9 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of 33 cents.

“Intel’s strong third-quarter results underscore that computing is essential to people’s lives, proving the importance of technology innovation in leading an economic recovery,” said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO. “This momentum in the current economic climate, plus our product leadership, gives us confidence about our business prospects going forward. As we look ahead, Intel’s game-changing 32nm process technology will usher in another wave of innovation from new, powerful Intel® Xeon™ server platforms to high-performance Intel® Core™ processors to low-power Intel® Atom™ processors.”

Non-GAAP Comparison Q3 2009 vs. Q2 2009 Revenue $9.4 billion up $1.4 billion Operating Income/(Loss) $2.6 billion up $1.1 billion Net Income/(Loss) $1.9 billion up $807 million Earnings/(Losses) Per Share 33 cents up 15 centsQ3 2009 results are GAAP. Q2 2008 results are non-GAAP and exclude the EC fine.

GAAP Comparison Q3 2009 vs. Q2 2009 vs. Q3 2008 Revenue $9.4 billion up $1.4 billion down $828 million Operating Income/(Loss) $2.6 billion up $2.6 billion down $519 million Net Income/(Loss) $1.9 billion up $2.3 billion down $158 million Earnings/(Losses) Per Share 33 cents up 40 cents down 2 cents Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.