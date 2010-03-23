BOOM! Healthcare Providers And Hospitals Watch Their Stock Soar This Morning

It must feel good to be a shareholder of basically any hospital or healthcare provider. Why? Because Obama and Pelosi’s $940 billion health care reform bill will inject them with a lot of money from new customers.

Check out the gainers below:



Hospitals:

SunLink Health systems Inc (SSY): $1.79 / +12.59%

Health Management Associates (HMA): $8.82 / +8.49%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): $6.10 / +6.09%

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH): $40.44 / +5.97%

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS): $36.07 / +4.67%

Dynacq Healthcare Inc (DYII): $3.06 / +4.57%

Lifepoint Hospitals Inc (LPNT): $36.97 / +3.15%

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM): $8.71 / +2.47%



Health Care Providers:

AMERIGROUP Corp (AGP): $33.14 / +5.58%

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): $25.68 / +4.18%

WellCare Health Plans Inc (WCG): $31.47 / +2.44%

Centene Corp (CNC): $22.35 / +2.40%

Universal American Corp (UAM): $15.71 / +0.58%

