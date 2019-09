Amazingly, the story right now is in Greece.



According to ForexLive, Greek-German 10-year bond spreads are at 453, which is a brand new record.

The euro is also getting clubbed again. This is the overnight action.

Futures across the board are down.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.