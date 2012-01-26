BOOM: Apple Passes Android To Take The Market Share Lead In The US, Says Kantar

The hits just keep on coming for Apple.



Research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech says iPhone’s marketshare just beat out Android market share in the U.S. for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Reuters reported the Kantar numbers, which have the iPhone at 44.9% compared to Android at 44.8%.

The iPhone share is double what it was a year ago thanks to the strength of iPhone 4S sales at Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T.

Considering iPhone’s share of the market was dead in the water for months on end as Android made a monster run this is really impressive.

It’s surprising, but not shocking. Apple was fighting with one arm tied behind its back when it was only on AT&T. Now it’s a fairer fight and we can see the results.

