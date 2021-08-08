10 bookstores built in surprising places around the world, from cathedrals to caves

The Paddy Field Bookstore is located in an abandoned house on a paddy field in Xiadi, China. The Paddy Field Bookstore. Chen Hao The village is over 800 years old . Dilapidated buildings like the bookstore have been restored rather than torn down. All that remains of the original building is the outer rammed earth walls.

The bookstore stocks over 7,500 titles ranging from art to social sciences. It also has a cafe that overlooks the paddy fields and the village. The Paddy Field Bookstore. Chen Hao Books in the shop cover topics such as the protection of ancient villages, rural education, and agricultural civilizations. The shop also holds art exhibitions, theater shows, and live music acts throughout the year.

This boat in London has been turned into a floating bookstore called Word on the Water. Word on the Water. Sam Mellish/Getty Images The shop operates out of a 1920s Dutch barge on Regents Canal. Started by Paddy Screech, Jonathan Privett, and Stephane Chaudat, the shop originally alternated locations because of canal regulations, but after a vocal public campaign, the bookstore was given a permanent spot.

During the winter months, the inside of the barge offers a refuge from the frigid wind and low temperatures. Inside Word on the Water. Sam Mellish/Getty Images The bookstore has a range of books, from cult classics to modern bestsellers.

El Ateneo Grand Splendid is inside a historic theater in Buenos Aires, Argentina. El Ateneo Grand Splendid. Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images Since its creation in 1919, the Grand Splendid has been a performing arts theater, a cinema, and now a bookstore. The building still maintains much of the architecture and decor from when it was first built, including a red curtain stage, theater boxes, and balconies.

The building was in danger of being torn down before it became a bookstore. El Ateneo Grand Splendid. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Grupo Ilhsa , a popular book chain, swooped in and saved the building from destruction. The bookstore’s musical roots aren’t completely lost. It often has live performances from piano players.

The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles is housed in a former bank. The piles of cash have been replaced by piles of books. The Last Bookstore. 1000Photography/Shutterstock The store is designed to be explored . Bookshelves have been randomly placed throughout the store. A selection of hardbacks have been arranged by color rather than author. Used and damaged books have been stacked a variety of ways.

Remnants of the bank’s architecture still remain in the store. The Last Bookstore. Carlos Gandiaga/Shutterstock Visitors will notice design touches such as marble pillars and a high ceiling. If customers look hard enough, they’ll stumble across the bank vault in the back — but it’s now stocked with books.

Munro’s Books, the largest independent bookstore in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, is also located inside a former bank. Munro’s Books. Roshan_NG/Shutterstock Over 50 years old, this bookstore was founded by Nobel prize-winning author Alice Munro and her husband. The building where the shop is located was designed to be the Royal Bank of Canada

Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy, is one of the few bookstores in the world where you should bring rain boots because it frequently floods. Libreria Acqua Alta. Ihor Serdyukov/Shutterstock The name of the store translates to “ Book Store of High Water. ” To protect its collection from the frequent flooding of Venice’s canals, the store has placed its books in waterproof basins and bathtubs.

Steps leading outside have been formed from water-damaged books. The steps are made from old books in Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice. Ihor Serdyukov/Shutterstock The shop, regularly called one of the most interesting bookshops in the world , mostly carries second-hand books. Old boats — from gondolas to kayaks — hold books throughout the store.

Barter Books is located in a Victorian railway station in the small market town of Alnwick, England. Barter Books is located in a former train station in Alnwick, England. D K Grove/Shutterstock The formerly busy station, which opened in 1887, was left empty after the train line closed in 1968. The entrance of Barter Books was once the station parcels room , and visitors can still see the window where passengers would buy their tickets.

As well as adding bookshelves, a children’s room, and a model railway, the owners have restored many of the station’s original features. Inside Barter Books, which is located in a former train station in Alnwick, England. D K Grove / Shutterstock “The lovely old canopy outside has been re-exposed, the fireplaces put back into working order, a missing skylight glassed in, rooms plastered and repainted,” according to the bookstore’s website . “All of which, to our pleasure, has brought, after its closure in 1968, public life back to a building that was made for it.”

Before it was a bookstore called Librairie Avant-Garde, this building in Nanjing, China, was used as a bomb shelter and government parking lot. Librairie Avant-Garde. Zhang Peng/Getty Images Located below Nanjing’s Wutaishan Stadium, Librairie Avant-Garde was founded in 1999 when owner Qian Xiaohua renovated the 41,000-square-foot space. The store has become a popular place for students and tourists alike.

The bookstore specializes in religious texts, reflecting the owner’s own faith. Librairie Avant-Garde. Zhang Peng/Getty Images Parts of the bookstore are decorated in large crosses, but according to the owner, who is Christian, knowledge is the most sacred thing of all. Also in the store is a replica of Auguste Rodin’s statue “ The Thinker .”

This 700-year-old Gothic church is now home to the bookstore Selexyz Dominicanen in Maastricht, Netherlands. Selexyz Dominicanen. gumbao/Shutterstock Originally a Catholic church , the building was deconsecrated in the 1790s by Napoleon Bonaparte, who used it as a place to store equipment and personnel rather than as a place of worship. In 2005, the space was renovated into the bookstore it’s known for today.

Inside, modern titles sit beneath Gothic arches. Inside Selexyz Dominicanen. Peeradontax/Shutterstock The building, which was reimagined by Amsterdam-based architects Merkx+Girod, is now home to a three-story black steel bookshelf, as well as elevators and a large cross-shaped table.