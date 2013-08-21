Pictures Of You At Your Bookshelf Are Called Bookshelfies And They're Totally A Real Thing

The selfie — that photograph you take of yourself with your smartphone by stretching out your arm in front you — has a competitor in the “bookshelfie.” It’s what you think it is: pictures of people in front of their bookcases, providing a little blurb about the books they have.

The trend has gotten so big, there’s already a Tumblr dedicated to them.

We’ve pulled out a few below, but you can check out the Bookshelfies Tumblr here.

russellquinn: “I’ve no idea why we all have to wear sunglasses.”

My name is Myriam Gurba and some of the books in my shelfie are

“Yessss,” says maxfenton in front of three copies of The Instructions.

Jiz Lee: “I loan/give away a lot of books so my shelves are sparse… but here’s my current bookshelfie (#showmeyourtitles)”:

