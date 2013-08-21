Pictures Of You At Your Bookshelf Are Called Bookshelfies And They're Totally A Real Thing

The selfie — that photograph you take of yourself with your smartphone by stretching out your arm in front you — has a competitor in the “bookshelfie.” It’s what you think it is: pictures of people in front of their bookcases, providing a little blurb about the books they have.
The trend has gotten so big, there’s already a Tumblr dedicated to them.
We’ve pulled out a few below, but you can check out the Bookshelfies Tumblr here.
russellquinn: “I’ve no idea why we all have to wear sunglasses.”
- Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace
- A Moment In The Sun by John Sayles
- The Instructions by Adam Levin
- Black Hole by Charles Burns
My name is Myriam Gurba and some of the books in my shelfie are
- The Plague by Albert Camus
- Roget’s Thesaurus
- Artemis In Echo Park by Eloise Klein Healy
- King Kong Theory by Virginie Despentes
- The Devil’s Dictionary by Ambrose Bierce
- The Wrestling Party by Bett Williams
- Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad
“Yessss,” says maxfenton in front of three copies of The Instructions.
Jiz Lee: “I loan/give away a lot of books so my shelves are sparse… but here’s my current bookshelfie (#showmeyourtitles)”:
- The Passage by Justin Cronin
-
Girlvert by Oriana Small
-
Feed by Mira Grant
-
Fledgling by Octavia Butler
-
The Feminist Porn Book (Anthology)
- Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.