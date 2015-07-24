9 books Warren Buffett thinks everyone should read

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says he spends about 80% of his day reading.

We looked through 20 years of interviews and shareholder letters to find out which books he recommends most highly.

Read on for the summaries.

Here are the links to find the books:

“The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham

“Security Analysis” by Benjamin Graham

“Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits” by Philip Fisher

“Stress Test” by Timothy Geithner

“The Essays of Warren Buffett” by Warren Buffett

“Jack: Straight From the Gut”

“The Outsiders” by William Thorndike

“The Clash of the Cultures” by John Bogle

“Business Adventures” by John Brooks

Drake Baer contributed research to this article.

