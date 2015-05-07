19 books to read if you want to get rich

Research finds that 85% of rich people read two or more education, career-related, or self-improvement books per month.

If it works for them, why couldn’t it work for you?

Here, we’ve highlighted some of the best books about managing your money and achieving wealth out there, from expert-recommended classics to some of our favourite new editions.

No guarantees, of course — but if you want to get rich, it can’t hurt to get reading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.