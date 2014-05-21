12 New Books You Need To Read This Summer

Amazon Stephen King’s ‘Doctor Sleep’ is the sequel to his book-turned-movie ‘The Shining.’

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to take a break. And what better way to relax than with a book you can’t put down?

New York Public Library Senior Librarian Christopher Daigle helped us curate a list of 12 books, published in the last year or so, that will make the perfect companions to the beach, the pool, and anywhere else you find yourself this summer season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.