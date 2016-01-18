12 books to read this year if you want to get rich

The wealthiest, most successful people bury themselves in books. They commit to self-education long after they have finished college or any formal education.

To help make 2016 a prosperous year, we’ve highlighted twelve of our favourite personal finance books — one for each month — from century-old classics to hot new releases.

No guarantees you’ll get rich, but it can’t hurt to kick off the new year with one of these gems:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.