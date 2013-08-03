Books To Read In 2013 Before They're Made Into Movies

Zimbio
Hunger games catching fire trailerYahoo! Movies screenshot

Reading will always keep you ahead of the curve movie-wise.
Not only are novels an age-old inspiration for film, they’re the best special feature available! Forget about DVD commentary and featurettes.

The best way to learn about your favourite film is to go to the source before you see it.

'The Spectacular Now' by Tim Tharp

Screen adaptation: 'The Spectacular Now'

Release date: August 2, 2013

Starring: Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, Kyle Chandler, Jennifer Jason Leigh

The National Book Award finalist was adapted by the '(500) Days of Summer' guys and the film was lauded at Sundance this year.

'The Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book 2)' by Rick Riordan

Screen adaptation: 'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters'

Release date: August 9, 2013

Starring: Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Nathan Fillion, Brandon T. Jackson

The book series has been on the 'New York Times' Best Seller list since 2011 and has even spawned a video game.

'City of Bones (The Mortal Instruments, Book 1)' by Cassandra Clare

Screen adaptation: 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones'

Release date: August 23, 2013

Starring: Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Robert Sheehan, Jemima West

Another best-selling young adult series, 'The Mortal Instruments' books are a reworking of Clare's Harry Potter fan fiction, 'The Draco Trilogy.'

'Malavita: A Novel' by Tonino Benacquista

Screen adaptation: 'The Family'

Release date: September 13, 2013

Starring: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dianna Agron, Tommy Lee Jones

'Malavita' (titled 'Badfellas' in the English translation) is the story of a mob family living under witness protection in France.

'Carrie' by Stephen King

Screen adaptation: 'Carrie'

Release date: October 18, 2013

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Judy Greer, Julianne Moore, Ansel Elgort

King's classic tale of a girl with frightening telekinetic powers has been adapted into three films now and even a musical.

'Ender's Game' by Orson Scott Card

Screen adaptation: 'Ender's Game'

Release date: November 1, 2013

Starring: Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Moises Arias, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis

For sci-fi geeks, the 'Ender' adaptation was an inevitability. The Hugo Award winning book (and its many sequels and parallel novels) is one of the most beloved in the genre.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' by Jordan Belfort

Screen adaptation: 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Release date: November 15, 2013

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Spike Jonze, Jon Favreau, P.J. Byrne, Margot Robbie

The novel has all the cinematic trimmings: A steep rise to power followed by a sharp downfall. This true story was destined for the big screen as a modern cautionary tale.

'Catching Fire (The Second Book of the Hunger Games)' by Suzanne Collins

Screen adaptation: 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Release date: November 22, 2013

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks

The most-anticipated literary adaptation of the year, 'The Hunger Games'' rabid fanbase will get to see Katniss and Peeta in the Quarter Quell.

'Old Boy' (Volumes 1-8) by Garon Tsuchiya & Nobuaki Minegishi

Screen adaptation: 'Oldboy'

Release date: November 27, 2013

Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Sharlto Copley

While 'Old Boy' is a Japanese manga series and not a novel per se, we're including it here. The real question is why it needs to be made again sincePark Chan-wook already did it right in 2003.

'The Hobbit' by J.R.R. Tolkien

Screen adaptation: 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'

Release date: December 13, 2013

Starring: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellan, Richard Armitage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Evangeline Lilly, Orlando Bloom
The book is so great, Peter Jackson made three movies out of it! It's required reading for all earthlings (and middle earthlings).

'12 Years A Slave' by Solomon Northup

Screen adaptation: '12 Years a Slave'

Release date: December 27, 2013

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Paul Giamatti, Quvenzhane Wallis, Michael K. Williams

One of the most intriguing adaptations of the year is based on Northup's dramatic memoir of his unjust bondage written in 1853.

'Serena' by Ron Rash

Screen adaptation: 'Serena'

Release date: TBA 2013 or 2014

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Rhys Ifans, Toby Jones

Ron Rash's eloquent novel traces the experiences of a timber baron and his intimidating wife in 1929. The film will mark the third collaboration between Lawrence and Cooper.

'Horns' by Joe Hill

Screen adaptation: 'Horns'

Release date: TBA 2013 or 2014

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Juno Temple, Kelli Garner, James Remar, Max Minghella

The best-selling novel revolves around a man named Ig who discovers he has horns and dark powers in the wake of his girlfriend's murder.

'Divergent' by Veronica Roth

Screen adaptation: 'Divergent'

Release date: March 21, 2014

Starring: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet, Miles Teller, Ray Stevenson, Maggie Q,Zoe Kravitz, Ashley Judd, Ansel Elgort

'Divergent' has drawn apt comparisons to 'The Hunger Games' since it was published in 2011. It's the first novel of a young adult trilogy and takes place in a violent future dystopia.

'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green

Screen adaptation: 'The Fault in Our Stars'

Release date: TBA 2014
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff, Laura Dern

Another young adult novel adapted into a Shailene Woodley movie. She and Lawrence are the queens of the genre. This one is different, however, as Woodley will play Hazel, the novel's 16-year-old cancer patient who falls in love when she joins a support group.

'Gone Girl' by Gillian Flynn

Screen adaptation: 'Gone Girl'

Release date: TBA 2015

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck

The novel, hailed for its powerful use of the unreliable narrator, was one of the best-selling books of 2012. It's already been optioned and casting is underway.

Those were books you have to read before they're made into movies...

Here are the 15 movies that were banned in foreign countries >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.