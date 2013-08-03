Books To Read In 2013 Before They're Made Into Movies

Reading will always keep you ahead of the curve movie-wise.
Not only are novels an age-old inspiration for film, they’re the best special feature available! Forget about DVD commentary and featurettes.
The best way to learn about your favourite film is to go to the source before you see it.
Screen adaptation: 'The Spectacular Now'
Release date: August 2, 2013
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, Kyle Chandler, Jennifer Jason Leigh
The National Book Award finalist was adapted by the '(500) Days of Summer' guys and the film was lauded at Sundance this year.
Screen adaptation: 'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters'
Release date: August 9, 2013
Starring: Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Nathan Fillion, Brandon T. Jackson
The book series has been on the 'New York Times' Best Seller list since 2011 and has even spawned a video game.
Screen adaptation: 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones'
Release date: August 23, 2013
Starring: Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Robert Sheehan, Jemima West
Another best-selling young adult series, 'The Mortal Instruments' books are a reworking of Clare's Harry Potter fan fiction, 'The Draco Trilogy.'
Screen adaptation: 'The Family'
Release date: September 13, 2013
Starring: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dianna Agron, Tommy Lee Jones
'Malavita' (titled 'Badfellas' in the English translation) is the story of a mob family living under witness protection in France.
Screen adaptation: 'Carrie'
Release date: October 18, 2013
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Judy Greer, Julianne Moore, Ansel Elgort
King's classic tale of a girl with frightening telekinetic powers has been adapted into three films now and even a musical.
Screen adaptation: 'Ender's Game'
Release date: November 1, 2013
Starring: Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Moises Arias, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis
For sci-fi geeks, the 'Ender' adaptation was an inevitability. The Hugo Award winning book (and its many sequels and parallel novels) is one of the most beloved in the genre.
Screen adaptation: 'The Wolf of Wall Street'
Release date: November 15, 2013
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Spike Jonze, Jon Favreau, P.J. Byrne, Margot Robbie
The novel has all the cinematic trimmings: A steep rise to power followed by a sharp downfall. This true story was destined for the big screen as a modern cautionary tale.
Screen adaptation: 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'
Release date: November 22, 2013
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks
The most-anticipated literary adaptation of the year, 'The Hunger Games'' rabid fanbase will get to see Katniss and Peeta in the Quarter Quell.
Screen adaptation: 'Oldboy'
Release date: November 27, 2013
Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Sharlto Copley
While 'Old Boy' is a Japanese manga series and not a novel per se, we're including it here. The real question is why it needs to be made again sincePark Chan-wook already did it right in 2003.
Screen adaptation: 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'
Release date: December 13, 2013
Starring: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellan, Richard Armitage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Evangeline Lilly, Orlando Bloom
The book is so great, Peter Jackson made three movies out of it! It's required reading for all earthlings (and middle earthlings).
Screen adaptation: '12 Years a Slave'
Release date: December 27, 2013
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Paul Giamatti, Quvenzhane Wallis, Michael K. Williams
One of the most intriguing adaptations of the year is based on Northup's dramatic memoir of his unjust bondage written in 1853.
Screen adaptation: 'Serena'
Release date: TBA 2013 or 2014
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Rhys Ifans, Toby Jones
Ron Rash's eloquent novel traces the experiences of a timber baron and his intimidating wife in 1929. The film will mark the third collaboration between Lawrence and Cooper.
Screen adaptation: 'Horns'
Release date: TBA 2013 or 2014
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Juno Temple, Kelli Garner, James Remar, Max Minghella
The best-selling novel revolves around a man named Ig who discovers he has horns and dark powers in the wake of his girlfriend's murder.
Screen adaptation: 'Divergent'
Release date: March 21, 2014
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet, Miles Teller, Ray Stevenson, Maggie Q,Zoe Kravitz, Ashley Judd, Ansel Elgort
'Divergent' has drawn apt comparisons to 'The Hunger Games' since it was published in 2011. It's the first novel of a young adult trilogy and takes place in a violent future dystopia.
Screen adaptation: 'The Fault in Our Stars'
Release date: TBA 2014
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff, Laura Dern
Another young adult novel adapted into a Shailene Woodley movie. She and Lawrence are the queens of the genre. This one is different, however, as Woodley will play Hazel, the novel's 16-year-old cancer patient who falls in love when she joins a support group.
Screen adaptation: 'Gone Girl'
Release date: TBA 2015
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck
The novel, hailed for its powerful use of the unreliable narrator, was one of the best-selling books of 2012. It's already been optioned and casting is underway.
