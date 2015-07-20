11 books startup founders should read before pitching VCs for money

When seeking out your first round of venture funding, preparation is key.
And what better way to prepare than by hitting the books?
We’ve asked around the Business Insider newsroom and scoured the Web, collecting 11 books that will help startup founders hone their pitch, build their confidence, and better their salesmanship — all while giving them the tools to take a fresh look at their startup.
Coughter's book takes a close look at the role of persuasion in the creation of a good pitch, revealing a set of tools to approach a pitch or presentation in a way that's natural to you.
Read more about Peter Coughter's The Art of the Pitch
Ries' book teaches startups how to succeed in uncertain times, demonstrating how modern innovators must adapt quickly, test their ideas constantly, and focus on the basics.
Read more about Eric Ries' The Lean Startup
'Mastering the VC Game: A Venture Capital Insider Reveals How to Get From Start-up to IPO on Your Terms,' by Jeffrey Bussgang
With experience on both sides of the table, Jeffrey Bussgang hones in on one of the most important aspects of pitching a VC -- who will not only be the best backer, but best partner?
Read more about Jeffrey Bussgang's Mastering the VC Game
A non-traditional pick perhaps, but we think that Connell's short story, which tells the tale of when the sport of hunting turns to humans for sport, can shed some light on how venture capitalists may feel. After all, VCs are feverishly pursued by thousands of startups, and it's their job to cultivate the future startup scene. Why not try to better understand such a mindset?
Read more about Richard Connell's The Most Dangerous Game
'The Founder's Dilemmas: Anticipating and Avoiding the Pitfalls That Can Sink a Startup,' by Noam Wasserman
Wasserman addresses some of the toughest questions facing a startup, tackling issues such as working with close friends, investing with the help of family, and other potentially sticky situations founders may face.
Read more about Noam Wasserman's The Founder's Dilemmas
With a title that states it all, Klaff's 'Pitch Anything' breaks down the formula the man used to craft pitches so successful, he raised over $US400 million from venture capitalists.
Read more about Oren Klaff's Pitch Anything
An exhaustive and definitive guide, Feld and Mendelson's book covers everything you need to know about approaching and achieving successful funding, by delving into the process's gritty details.
Read more about Feld and Mendelson's Venture Deals: Be Smarter Than Your Lawyer and Venture Capitalist
With over 40 years of VC experience under his belt, Draper's work outlines how venture capitalists actually evaluate startups, giving startup founders examples of what they truly look for.
Read more about William Draper's The Startup Game
Pink's book takes a raw look at the art of selling, approaching the basic need and experience of salesmanship with a fine-toothed comb. By detailing how many people's assumptions -- such as that extroverts are best at sales -- are not necessarily true anymore, Pink gives a fresh look at the what selling really means.
Read more about Daniel Pink's To Sell Is Human
Have you ever marveled how a bogus idea will see more success than a fresh, innovative idea? Chip and Dan Heath take a microscope to this issue, exploring not only what makes up a great idea, but how to cultivate it into a product that will endure.
Read more about Chip & Dan Heath's Made to Stick
Prepare to travel inside the mind and how it works with Kahneman's book. While not business specific, Kahneman investigates how to successfully understand the 'impact of overconfidence on corporate strategies, the difficulties of predicting what will make us happy in the future, the profound effect of cognitive biases on everything from playing the stock market to planning our next vacation.'
Read more about Daniel Kahneman's Thinking, Fast and Slow
