Every reader knows that a book can change your life.

But what about the lives of an entire generation? Can a book change the future?

Miriam Tuliao, assistant director of central collection development at the

New York Public Library, helped us come up with a list of 25 books that changed the course of history.

From the Torah to Orwell’s “1984,” these 25 titles have had a major impact (listed here in alphabetical order).

Do you think another book belongs on this list? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.