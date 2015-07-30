9 books that Steve Jobs thought everyone should read

Late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs spent a lifetime learning what it means to be human by reading books.

“The reason that Apple is able to create products like the iPad is because we’ve always tried to be at the intersection of technology and the liberal arts,” Jobs once said.

Here, we’ve listed the books that had the biggest influence on Jobs and his work.

Here are the links to find each book:

“King Lear” by William Shakespeare

“Moby Dick” by Herman Melville

“The Collected Poems of Dylan Thomas” by Dylan Thomas

“Be Here Now” by Ram Dass

“Diet for a Small Planet” by Frances Moore Lappe

“Mucusless Diet Healing System” by Arnold Ehret

“Autobiography of a Yogi” by Paramahansa Yogananda

“Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind” by Shunryu Suzuki

“The Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton M. Christensen

Drake Baer contributed research to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.