Can Twitter Make You More Literate?

DailyLit offers literature in very small bites — it sends out daily installments of books, designed to be consumed in 5-minute settings. We like the idea, and we also like the new gimmick the site is using to promote itself: It’s pushing out three popular books via Twitter.



Readers/Twitter users can read/follow “”Down and Out In The Magic Kingdom” by Cory Doctorow, “100 Ways To Succeed/Make Money” by Tom Peters, and “Pride and Predjudice” by Jane Austen. They’ll get a “tweet” each day with a link to that day’s instalment . Sign up before June 16 for the first book.

Not a conicidence, or a bad thing: DailyLit was cofounded last year by the husband and wife team of Albert Wenger and Susan Danziger. Albert‘s new full-time job: Partner in Twitter investor Union Square Ventures.

