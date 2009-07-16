Books Of The Collapse

Published: Jan. 23, 2009



A blurb on the inside flap of The Battle for Wall Street: Behind the Lines in the Struggle that Pushed an Industry Into Turmoil is ominous: 'A conflict of epic financial proportions has begun on Wall Street and will continue to rage on in the coming years. The opposing forces are the sellers: an army of commercial and investment bankers; and the buyers: an army of hedge fund managers and private equity groups. It is a battle about power--and about winning the hearts, minds, and wallets of the investment community.'

Wall Street veteran Goldberg promises to walk you through the war - and explain how to profit from it.