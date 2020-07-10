10 powerful books about being Black in America for teens and young adults

20th Century Fox ‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas became a bestseller and was turned into a movie.

Americans are educating themselves about race and racial injustice in the US right now.

If you’re interested in buying or borrowing a book for a young adult you know, consider one of these 10 options.

The titles include best-selling-book-turned-movie “The Hate U Give” as well as a teen version of Ibram X. Kendi’s popular book on anti-racism “Stamped.”

Right now, American adults are educating themselves about race in the US. Look no further than The New York Times’ bestseller list, where you’ll find the majority of titles are books on anti-racism.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests, there’s a moment of collective education. And that education can extend to young adults and kids, too.

If you know a tween or tween who might be interested in educating themselves about race in America, or if you just want to pick up an easier read for yourself on the topic, there are plenty of young adult (YA) nonfiction and creative fiction pieces that deal with race.

Business Insider found several popular YA books on race and racism appropriate for teens (and adults, too).

“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

This moving novel is reminiscent of real life events surrounding the killing of Tamir Rice, a 12-year old Black boy who was killed in Cleveland, Ohio, by a white police officer. Rice was carrying a replica toy gun.

Rhodes’ story follows a 12-year-old boy named Jerome who is shot and killed by a white police officer after he mistakes Jerome’s toy gun for a real one. Jerome becomes a ghost who means another ghost, that of Emmett Till, a black boy who was murdered in 1955. Through Till’s story, Jerome learns about other “ghost boys” left to roam society, trying to stop society from repeating itself.

Best for: Grade 4 and up





“Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson

Puffin Books

In the hit 2014 novel “Brown Girl Dreaming,” writer Jacqueline Woodson tells the story of her childhood growing up Black in the 1960s and 1970s, in the shadow of Jim Crow and on the cusp of the Civil Rights movement. This young adult book, which is written in a series of poems, takes on new meaning today amid Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country.

Best for: Grade 5 and up



“Just Mercy (Adapted For Young Adults) by Bryan Stevenson

Delacorte Press

In this YA adapted version of “Just Mercy,” a bestseller, Stevenson tells his incredible story of creating the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal practice to help those most desperate and in need, like the wrongly condemned. One of his first clients was Walter McMillian, a young man sentenced to death for a murder he said he didn’t commit. The book follows Stevenson’s relentless fight for justice and equality.

Best for: Grade 6 and up



“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

In this 300-page book, Reynolds, a renowned young-adult author, reimagines Kendi’s 600-page bestseller for a younger audience. The book explores how racism has played a central role in national policy, from slavery to the “War on Drugs,” and beyond.

As the book’s cover explains, “This is a book about the here and now. A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.”

Best for: Grade 7 and up



“You Should See Me In a Crown,” by Leah Johnson

Scholastic Press

Writer and editor Leah Johnson’s novel follows a young, ambitious, and queer Liz Lightly. Liz wants nothing more than to be a doctor, but financial aid to college falls through unexpectedly and she’s left with little options. Determined to make her dream come true, Liz sets her sights on winning the scholarship her school awards for prom king and queen.

Best for: Grade 7 and up



“Piecing Me Together” by Renée Watson

Bloomsbury YA

Writer Renée Watson’s book tells the story of a teen named Jade who has to navigate two different worlds: one living in a poor neighbourhood, and the other attending a wealthy private school. Jade’s experience with racism, bullying, and self-discovery make for an empowering read.

Best for: Grade 7 and up



“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

Amazon

This bestseller that was turned into a movie follows the story of 16-year-old Starr Carter, who lives in a poor neighbourhood but goes to an upscale suburban preparatory school. Her life, already a precarious balancing act, is turned upside down when she witnesses the killing of her best friend, an unarmed Black teen, by a police officer.

Best for: Grade 8 and up



“Who Put This Song On?” by Morgan Parker

Delacorte Press

Loosely based on her own teenage years, author and poet Morgan Parker tells the coming-of-age story of a young woman dealing with microaggressions, racism, being the only non-white person in most places, as well as depression. The young woman, also named Morgan, struggles to accept her identity and find meaning when she’s always the odd one out.

Best for: Grade 9 and up



“Dear Martin” by Nic Stone

Crown Books for Young Readers

In an instant, Justyce’s life is changed forever when an altercation between a retired white police officer and his best friend turns violent. Justyce, a Black teenager, is forced to examine what it means to be a Black man in modern America. To help understand, he begins writing letters to the late Martin Luther King Jr. that serve as journal entries for coming to terms with reality.

Best for: Grade 9 and up



“All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

Atheneum Books for Young Readers

Written by two award-winning authors, “All American Boys” follows the lives of two teens, one Black and one white, after an incident of racial violence when a police officer mistakes a Black teen for a shoplifter. The story shows how race, privilege, the media, and the law complicate matters of justice.

Best for: Grade 9 and up



