14 books for fans of Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’

“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

Emily Henry’s second novel, “People We Meet On Vacation,” is just as delightful as its predecessor, though it swaps the enemies-to-lovers trope for friends-to-lovers.

No one expected Alex and Poppy to be friends, let alone best friends. Alex is a homebody who has a codependent relationship with his cat, while Poppy is a free spirit who writes a travel blog.

Despite all odds, Alex and Poppy have clicked since college, managing to keep their friendship alive after Poppy moved to New York City through an annual week-long vacation.

But after a decade of trips, they make a mistake they can’t take back, leaving their friendship in pieces.

Two years later, they still haven’t spoken, and Poppy feels lost even as everything in her life falls into place. Fixing things with Alex feels like the key to it all, so she breaks their stand-off to see if he’ll go on a last vacation with her.

When Alex says yes, Poppy knows it’s her last chance to make their relationship right. But a reunion means they’ll both have to confront feelings for each other they don’t want to have, putting their friendship on the line once again.

