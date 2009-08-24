From A VC: Last week an entrepreneur named Stephen who reads this blog regularly asked me for recommendations that budding entrepreneurs should read. I gave him a list and then forwarded it to my friends Brad Feld and Jerry Colonna who I knew would appreciate the list.



That led to this post by Brad where he lists his top three book suggestions for entrepreneurs. Go read that post. It’s great.

As I was reading Brad’s post, I realised that I should have shared my list with everyone, not just Stephen.

So here it is:

Kavalier and Clay

Atlas Shrugged



The Prince

(Machiavelli)

any and all of shakespeare’s tragedies and histories

Brad’s suggestion of Zen and the Art of Motorcyle Maintenance

is a great one and I’ll include that in the future when asked this question.

The point of this list is that there is way more insight to be gained from stories than from business books. And these are some amazing stories.

If you’ve got suggestions to add to the list, please leave them in the brand new comment section.

UPDATE: As usual, the comments to yesterday’s post about suggested books for entrepreneurs (132 comments so far) are way better than the post itself.

At some point yesterday, when the suggestions were coming hot and heavy, I commented that we ought to create a wiki with all of these great suggestions on it.

Zachary Burt did just that on PB Wiki. Here it is. Please feel free to add any other books you think deserve to be on the list.

