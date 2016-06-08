10 books every new grad should read

Even with a college education under their belts, new graduates face a steep learning curve upon entering the working world.
To help with the transition, Amazon put together a list of the best books for recent college grads.
From facing the anxiety that comes with change to navigating corporate battlefields, these books are the perfect primer for leaving behind the hallowed halls of college and stepping out into the working world.
We’ve included blurbs written by Amazon editorial director Sara Nelson.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
'The modern classic: don't be misled by the title; this is a guide for all genders.'
Find it here »
'It was written in the 80s by the guy who brought us 'The Big Short,' and while it's about Wall Street, the book's lessons about risk and reward are universal and timeless.'
Find it here »
'There's nothing like a little whimsy to cut through the anxiety of facing the world for the first time.'
Find it here »
'Who Moved My Cheese?: An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Your and in Your Life' by Spencer Johnson
'It seems hokey and old fashioned, but there has rarely been better advice about dealing with change and work.'
Find it here »
'Maybe you saw the movie, but the book is even sharper about the divas of (old) media.'
Find it here »
'Because you can't work all the time -- and should choose your roommates wisely.'
Find it here »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.