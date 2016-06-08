10 books every new grad should read

Rachel Gillett
Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Even with a college education under their belts, new graduates face a steep learning curve upon entering the working world.

To help with the transition, Amazon put together a list of the best books for recent college grads.

From facing the anxiety that comes with change to navigating corporate battlefields, these books are the perfect primer for leaving behind the hallowed halls of college and stepping out into the working world.

We’ve included blurbs written by Amazon editorial director Sara Nelson.

'Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead' by Sheryl Sandberg

Amazon

'The modern classic: don't be misled by the title; this is a guide for all genders.'

'Liar's Poker' by Michael Lewis

Amazon

'It was written in the 80s by the guy who brought us 'The Big Short,' and while it's about Wall Street, the book's lessons about risk and reward are universal and timeless.'

'The Art of War' by Sun Tzu

Amazon

'In the corporate battlefield, ancient rules apply.'

'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Scribners

'Because you should never forget that money can't buy love.'

'Then We Came to the End' by Joshua Ferris

Amazon

'This could be considered a (hilarious) primer on life in an office.'

'Oh The Places You'll Go' by Dr. Seuss

Amazon.com

'There's nothing like a little whimsy to cut through the anxiety of facing the world for the first time.'

'The Circle' by Dave Eggers

Amazon

'Beloved author Dave Eggers examines corporate culture in the 21st century.'

'Who Moved My Cheese?: An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Your and in Your Life' by Spencer Johnson

G.P. Putnam's Sons

'It seems hokey and old fashioned, but there has rarely been better advice about dealing with change and work.'

'The Devil Wears Prada' by Lauren Weisberg

Amazon

'Maybe you saw the movie, but the book is even sharper about the divas of (old) media.'

'Single White Female' by John Lutz

Amazon

'Because you can't work all the time -- and should choose your roommates wisely.'

