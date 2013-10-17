Founders And VCs Reveal 25 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

The most successful VCs and company founders are constantly learning.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the favourite, career-shaping books of well-known entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The business leaders who picked them call these books revelatory, inspirational, and intelligent.

From Ayn Rand’s “The Fountainhead” to Geoffrey Moore’s “Crossing the Chasm,” these books contain valuable lessons about how to think and problem solve. They are useful for experienced business owners, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs still learning the ropes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.