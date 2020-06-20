The best books, online classes, and presentations if you want to learn the real history of racism and white privilege in America

Hollie Adams/Getty Images Reading is one way to educate yourself about racial inequality in America.

More people are educating themselves about the history of white privilege and racism in the US.

Nationwide protests in response to the killing of George Floyd have drawn attention to racial inequality in almost every facet of American life. Some good ways to learn about the tumultuous history of race in the US is by reading books, taking online classes, and tuning in to special presentations.

Business Insider compiled a list of resources to help you better educate yourself on the history of racism in America.

Books on racism:

18 books on race and white privilege that will show you what’s really happening in America right now

Classic essays:

13 eye-opening essays and articles from Black writers you should have already read to understand America’s problems with race

Free classes on racism:

5 free online courses from Ivy League schools to educate yourself on race and America’s long history of injustice

Recognising unconscious bias:

Scientists say 3 types of unconscious biases show up in nearly every job interview. Here’s how to resist their pull and hire the person who’s truly best for the role.

Google’s unconscious bias presentation:

Here’s the presentation Google gives employees on how to spot unconscious bias at work

President Barack Obama’s top picks:

21 books Barack Obama says you should read if you want to become an authority on race relations in the US

Defining a microaggression:

What is a microaggression? 14 things people think are fine to say at work – but are actually racist, sexist, or offensive

Supporting black colleagues:

How to support your black coworkers without adding more stress during this incredibly difficult time

