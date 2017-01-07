7 books that will change the way you work in 2017

Amazon

Goldsmith is a psychologist and an executive coach who's worked with more than 150 CEOs. He's been named multiple times to the Thinkers50 list of influential management thinkers.

'What Got You Here Won't Get You There' is geared toward workers looking to advance to the next stage in their careers.

The thrust of the book is that just because you've been able to get by with your counterproductive habits doesn't mean you'll be able to reach the top of your field with those same tendencies. So it's time to nix them.

Goldsmith and Reiter outline the 20 workplace habits that keep business leaders -- and everyone else -- from success.

The authors also offer a number of necessary wake-up calls -- like the fact that it matters more what other people think of you than what you think of you. And that asking your team for 'feedforward,' or suggestions for the future, is just as important as soliciting feedback.