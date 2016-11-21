13 fascinating books written by US presidents after they left the White House

What’s next on the agenda for US President Barack Obama once he leaves the White House in January?
Well, if he follows in the footsteps of the six presidents on this list, it will probably involve writing a book or two.
No matter what, there might be some lucrative book deals awaiting Obama, who’s already authored “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” according to a report from the New York Times.
Before the 44th president’s potential tell-all hits shelves, check out these books by former presidents.
Amazon Books senior editor Adrian Liang created this list of the best books written by US presidents once they have left the White House.
Here are her picks, listed in reverse chronological order, with descriptions in her own words:
'While modern presidents start centres for charity and giving, this former president decided to explore the darkest corners of the world. Read Roosevelt's own story about exploring the River of Doubt in the Amazon, and then read Candice Millard's 'River of Doubt,' which covers much of the same territory but underlines as well the enchantment Roosevelt wove over the people who met him -- a charismatic leader who could woo you or inspire passionate hatred.'
'The 43rd president reveals the inner workings of his presidency during the 9/11 attacks, the subsequent invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, Hurricane Katrina, and more. Even those who don't like W's decisions tend to like this book because it's readable and avoids being long-winded.'
'Who better to write the biography of the first George Bush to become president than his son, the second George Bush to become president?'
'Usually books that have 'portraits of' in the title don't actually include portraits… but recall that George W. Bush is an avid painter, and now you understand that there literally are portraits in this book.'
'A 'charming and intriguing if flawed book by an equally intriguing and flawed man' Amazon.com said in its review of the book when it was published in 2004. Quite detailed -- more than 1,000 pages -- it delves into every detail of Bill's life, starting with his childhood and his very early realisation that he wanted to be in politics. Some find this immersive; some find it tedious. This work is now split into two paperback volumes.'
''Back to Work' is Bill Clinton's take on what it will take to put the country back to work after the Great Recession, with an emphasis on the role that government can play in that growth through funding infrastructure improvements and through partnerships with private entities. He packs a lot in in 200 pages … and it would be interesting to re-read this five years later to see what's been done and what is still on the country's to-do list.'
'Bill Clinton started the Clinton Foundation after leaving office. This 2007 call to action to help solve problems around the world through concentrating your time, money, or effort is in direct contrast -- and in some ways more powerful -- than his epic autobiography. Whatever your thoughts on the foundation itself, this is an inspiring read.'
'No president has an easy term of office, and Bush had quite a troublesome one. The reunification of Germany, the first Gulf war (at a time when we just called it the Gulf War, not aware a second one would be fought under Bush's son), negotiations with Gorbachev and Yeltsin, and Tiananmen Square -- all are detailed in this book written by the former president and his national security adviser.'
'Like many presidential autobiographies, this one starts with the formative early years in which character is shaped, but then moves on to more exciting stuff such as Hollywood and becoming commander-in-chief during the height of the Cold War. Family and his love for Nancy also get plenty of space on the page as well.'
'Autobiographies can be crafted and polished sometimes to the point where you feel like you're reading an infomercial instead of a memoir, but these words from Reagan's personal daily diary are fascinating for those who truly are interested in how this president thought. Revealing and personal, with a stark authenticity missing from most presidential tomes.'
'Unlike most other writers (or ghostwriters) who focus on a president's early years, Carter really has the chops to get across mood and the vivid turning points of a childhood in Depression-era Georgia. Carter might never been known as one of our best presidents, but his thoughtful writing demonstrates why he's considered one of the greatest humanitarians of our age.'
'Carter famously left the Southern Baptist Convention in 2009 over its discrimination against women and girls. This 2014 book continues his important work in pointing out how misapplication of religion continues to subjugate women and make them vulnerable to violence for no good reason.'
'Most former presidents don't like to admit to vulnerability. Heck, many memoirs are so thick with demonstrations of personal strength, they could double as bulletproof vests. But Carter isn't most former presidents, and he tackles the topic of ageing in general and his own ageing in particular. He gives it a more positive spin ('consider the alternative') and points out how we've become a society that looks down upon our elders instead of listening to their hard-won wisdom. A quick, charming read.'
