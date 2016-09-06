23 books you should read before they become movies this spring

Spring is here, and that means the movies are going to get good again and we can cleanse our palates of “Suicide Squad.“
As you might expect, a lot of the big movies coming out are based on popular, acclaimed, and award-winning books. And while you don’t always have to read the book before watching the movie, some of these novels, nonfiction books, comics, and short stories are excellent. They’re all worth checking out.
Here are the book-to-movie adaptations coming out this spring. We included the release dates for each movie, so you know how much time you have left to read the books.
'The Light Between Oceans' is based on the bestselling novel by M.L. Stedman about a couple who live in a lighthouse.
Drawing from Chesley Sullenberger book 'Highest Duty' and starring Tom Hanks, 'Sully' is about the fateful plane crash on the Hudson.
Two books were used for 'Snowden,' the movie about Edward Snowden's whistleblowing: 'The Snowden Files' by Luke Harding and the novel 'Time of the Octopus' by Anatoly Kucherena, who's Edward Snowden's lawyer.
'The Queen of Katwe' by Tim Crothers is about a Ugandan chess prodigy. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o.
Before we get the Emma Watson version next year, we'll get to watch Lea Seydoux in a French adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast.'
Tim Burton is the perfect director to take on the creepy, charming fantasy novel 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.' The children's book is by Ransom Riggs.
The legal drama 'Denial' is based on 'History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier,' a bizarre true tale of a Holocaust-denying author suing the journalist -- and author of the book -- Deborah Lipstadt for slander.
'The Girl on the Train' is the most anticipated thriller of the year, thanks to the runaway success of the book it's based on by Paula Hawkins.
'The Birth of a Nation' is based on the real-life Nat Turner rebellion in 1831. The event broke into the public imagination with William Styron's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel 'The Confessions of Nat Turner.'
James Patterson took a break from writing thrillers for the children's book 'Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.' It's been turned into a family comedy film.
'A Monster Calls' is based on the award-winning fantasy novel by Patrick Ness about a boy who meets a mysterious monster while his mother struggles with cancer.
One of the more interesting book adaptations this year is 'The Handmaiden,' which takes Sarah Waters' acclaimed Victorian-era crime novel 'Fingersmith' and moves it to colonial Japan.
Philip Roth's Pulitzer prize-winning 'American Pastoral' is considered to be one of the best novels in the past few decades. It's also considered unfilmable, but Ewan McGregor gave it a shot for his directorial debut.
Benedict Cumberbatch will star in the next Marvel movie, 'Doctor Strange,' which takes its plot points from different parts of the comic book series. The original books are available on Marvel Unlimited, or you can check out the more recent 'Doctor Strange' series published by Marvel.
The French novel 'Oh...' by Philippe Djian is the basis for 'Elle,' a wild thriller starring Isabelle Huppert about a woman who's raped and then stalks her assailant.
'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' by Ben Fountain is one of the most acclaimed comic novels of the past few years. The satirical story about an Iraq War Veteran being celebrated at the Super Bowl is directed by Oscar-winner Ang Lee.
The sci-fi epic 'Arrival,' starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, is adapted from Ted Chiang's award-winning short story 'Stories of Your Life.' It's about a scientist tasked with communicating with aliens.
In 2001, J.K. Rowling published a small 'Harry Potter' spinoff volume 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.' It's a book cataloguing different magical creatures 'written' by Newt Scamander. Now, she's written a screenplay with the same name about Scamander's adventures in 1920s New York.
The revenge thriller 'Nocturnal Animals' looks like it's going to be a critical favourite this year. It's based on the relatively obscure but acclaimed novel 'Tony and Susan' by Austin Wright.
'Lion' is based on a true story, told in the book 'A Long Way Home' by Saroo Brierley, about a boy who accidentally boarded a train in Calcutta, was adopted, and then tries to find his real parents again as an adult.
The classic August Wilson play 'Fences' is finally making it to the big screen with Denzel Washington directing, and Viola Davis starring alongside him. It's about a black former baseball player in the 1950s trying to support his family.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.